LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT To Guest On New FAIRPORT CONVENTION Album

Fairport Convention will release a new album to celebrate their 50th anniversary, featuring guest vocals from Robert Plant, reports Uncut.

The singer joins Pentangle vocalist Jacqui McShee on the record, titled 50:50@50 and tentatively set for release in May. It will consist of both new studio recordings and live favourites.

Plant has collaborated with Fairport Convention before, including joining them onstage at their Cropredy festival in 1986 and 2008, at the latter performing a version of Led Zeppelin‘s “The Battle Of Evermore”, which originally featured Fairport’s Sandy Denny on vocals.

