LED ZEPPELIN Legend ROBERT PLANT To Join NIGEL KENNEDY On Stage At Royal Albert Hall

Robert Plant and jazz violinist Jean-Luc Ponty will join Nigel Kennedy for a one-off concert at the Royal Albert Hall next month, reports Music Week.

The Led Zeppelin vocalist and jazz-rock virtuoso are among the high-profile stars confirmed to appear with violinist Kennedy as he headlines the venue's Love Classical festival on Tuesday, March 14th.

Other guests announced include violinists Michael Guttman and Pieter Daniel, Bulgarian gadulka player Georgi Andreev, and Kennedy's own ensemble, the Orchestra Of Life.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at the Royal Albert Hall said: "We're incredibly excited to be announcing this amazing collaboration between one of Britain's greatest rock legends and a violinist who has spent his career pushing the boundaries of his art, creating incredible music that breaks down the boundaries between genres.

"This meeting of two of our most acclaimed musicians promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and with the likes of Jean Luc Ponty also confirmed for this gala celebration, it's destined to be an incredible night."