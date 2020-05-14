LED ZEPPELIN - Live Scandinavia ‘69 Limited Edition White Heavyweight Vinyl Due In July

Led Zeppelin - Live Scandinavia ‘69 will be released on limited edition white heavyweight vinyl on July 10. Pre-order here.

From jamming in a basement in a London record store to bagging the biggest recording deal in the history of popular music, Led Zeppelin’s rise to super-stardom took only a few short months. The band that would come to redefine hard rock music and influence generations of future rockers is here captured in all its thundering sonic glory as it embarked on a tour of Scandinavia in the spring of 1969.

Performed live at Stockholm’s Konserthuset on March 14, broadcast by Sveriges Radio and Copenhagen’s Gladaxe on March 17, broadcast by TV-BYEN, these gigs are an early taste of the virtuoso rock performances that would break stadium attendance records across the globe and change the genre forever.

- Two incredible performances, live from Stockholm and Copenhagen, 1969

- Includes the entire Sveriges radio and TV-BYEN broadcasts

- Digitally remastered for greatly enhanced sound quality

- Background liners and rare images

- First time on vinyl

- Hand numbered editions

Tracklisting:

Side One:

Konserthuset, Stockholm, Sweden 14th March 1969 Sveriges radio

"I Can't Quit You Baby"

"I Gotta Move"

"Dazed & Confused"

"How Many More Times"

Gladsaxe, Copenhagen, Denmark 17th March 1969 TV-BYEN

"Communication Breakdown"

Side Two:

Gladsaxe, Copenhagen, Denmark 17th March 1969 TV-BYEN

"Dazed & Confused"

"Babe I'm Gonna Leave You"

"How Many More Times"