LED ZEPPELIN - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "When The Levee Breaks" - "I Love The Soul, Passion And Emotion In His Voice"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on the Led Zeppelin classic "When The Levee Breaks".

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin (Reel Art Press) is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.

The band check in with an update: "Work in progress. A trial production test of a selection of photographs from the book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. Published by Reel Art Press."

Pre-order your copy of the book at reelartpress.com.

Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released on September 7th as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

LP:

Check out a video trailer below, and pre-order this title at ledzeppelin.com.