LED ZEPPELIN - New Book "Led Zeppelin Live 1975-1977" Due This Month; 16-Image Preview Available

Compiled and edited by Led Zeppelin authority Dave Lewis, Led Zeppelin Live 1975-1977 is out this month via ACC Editions.

Between 1975 and 1977, there is little doubt that Led Zeppelin ruled supreme as the biggest band in the world. Bigger audiences, bigger stage settings , bigger venues - lights, lasers and dragon suits. All this combined to produce some of the most iconic images of the 1970s rock era.

That era comes firmly under the spotlight in Led Zeppelin Live 1975-1977.

The book profiles the work of three highly respected photographers. Terry O'Neill made his name documenting the fashions, styles, and celebrities of the1960s. He was also on hand to capture Led Zeppelin at Earls Court in London on May 23rd, 1975, at Tampa Stadium, Florida on June 3rd, 1977 and at New York's Madison Square Garden on June 7tj of the same year. Similarly in the right place at the right time was Michael Brennan. Michael had built a reputation working for various daily UK newspapers in the UK. He moved to America in 1973 and began working on various entertainment and sporting assignments. In early 1975, Michael travelled with the band on their rented luxury jet, a Boeing 720B known as The Starship. He was then in close proximity for their show on January 31st,1975 at Detroit's Olympia Stadium. San Francisco based former Rolling Stone magazine chief photographer Baron Wolman was in attendance to capture what would turn out to be the Led Zeppelin's final performances in America. In front of 50,000 fans each day they performed in the open air at the Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland California, on the afternoons of July 23rd and 24th,1977. Baron's chronicling of the band in stark daylight offers a unique portrayal of their final appearances in a large stadium setting.

Fifty years on from their formation in 1968, Led Zeppelin's legacy continues to inspire admiration and awe. The timeless photos presented in this book accurately capture Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham in all their on stage glory during their latter era. Compiled and edited by world renowned Led Zeppelin authority Dave Lewis, Led Zeppelin Live 1975-1977 chronicles the period when Led Zeppelin could rightly claim to be the greatest live rock attraction on the planet.

Here's the lasting photographic proof...

Dave Lewis first heard the music of Led Zeppelin in 1969 at the age of 13. The effect has been a lasting one. He is acknowledged and respected throughout the world as a leading chronicler of the group and its individual members. Dave is the editor and founder of the acclaimed Led Zeppelin magazine Tight But Loose. Established in 1978, it reaches out to Led Zeppelin fans in over 20 countries across the world. In 2015 Dave contributed the liner notes to the official Led Zeppelin release The Complete BBC Sessions. Dave has been lucky enough to attend 15 Led Zeppelin concerts. He has attended various Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones gigs and has witnessed Robert Plant perform live on over 100 occasions.

Check out an exclusive photo gallery containing 16 images from the book at Variety.com. Pre-order Led Zeppelin Live 1975-1977 here.