LED ZEPPELIN - New Video Trailer For Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin Book Streaming

The official 50th anniversary book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, is available now in book stores worldwide and online. Published by Reel Art Press. Watch a new video trailer below, and for select stockists, head here.

Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band. Celebrating 50 years since their formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham on and offstage, in candid moments and in the recording studio.

This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.