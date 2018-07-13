LED ZEPPELIN Offer Preview Of 50th Anniversary 'Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin' Photo Book

Led Zeppelin by Led Zeppelin (Reel Art Press) is the first and only official illustrated book to be produced in collaboration with the members of the band.

The band check in with an update: "Work in progress. A trial production test of a selection of photographs from the book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin. Published by Reel Art Press."



Led Zeppelin conclude their reissue campaign with a new edition of the soundtrack to the concert film The Song Remains The Same, originally released in 1976 and featuring newly remastered audio supervised by Jimmy Page.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released on September 7th as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

Check out a video trailer below

John Bonham: A Celebration - a day-long memorial festival in honour of the late Led Zeppelin drum legend in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust - will be taking place on September 22nd in his hometown of Redditch, UK.

About the event: A very special music event to celebrate John’s 70th Birthday, his life and legacy in his hometown of Redditch, Worcestershire, England. The recently installed John Bonham Memorial in the town centre will be handed over to Redditch Borough Council followed by a fantastic event nearby. A stellar line up of rock/blues artists and special guests, all with a connection to John and the Bonham family, will take to the stage in our massive festival marquee, commencing at 1 PM and rockin’ until 11 PM. Acts will be revealed soon.

For further details, and to buy tickets, head to johnbonhamac.com/.