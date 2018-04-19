LED ZEPPELIN Offer Preview Of Record Store Day 2018 Title; Release Includes Previously Unheard Versions Of "Rock And Roll" And "Friends"

In advance of Led Zeppelin’s 50th Anniversary celebration, slated to commence this September, the band will whet fan’s appetites with their first ever release for Record Store Day, this Saturday, April 21st.

The limited edition 7" single is produced by Jimmy Page and pressed on yellow vinyl. The single will feature two previously unheard studio mixes, handpicked by Page to appear on the release: the “Sunset Sound Mix” of “Rock And Roll” b/w the “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends”.

The previously unreleased version of “Rock And Roll” provides an additional peak into the fabled “Sunset Sound Mixes” of Led Zeppelin IV. Only two previous “Sunset Sound Mixes” have been released, the first being the well-known version of “When The Levee Breaks” on the original album and the second the “Stairway To Heaven” mix that debuted on 2014 companion disc in the deluxe edition. The previously unheard “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends” is a stripped-down version, without the orchestration of the final mix.

Check out a trailer below, and visit recordstoreday.com for a list of participating store.