LED ZEPPELIN - Official Video Trailer Launched For Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin Collection

On September 27th, 1968, John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant convened in Olympic Studios in London to begin recording their debut album as Led Zeppelin. A mere 36 hours in the studio followed and Led Zeppelin was complete. Produced by Jimmy Page, the album was released in January 1969 on Atlantic Records and commenced one of the most legendary canons in rock ‘n’ roll history.

To celebrate this historic golden anniversary, the band recently unveiled three new digital-only releases on all digital download and streaming platforms.

Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin is a comprehensive, career-spanning 30-track collection traversing all eight of the band’s landmark studio albums including definitive tracks such as “Immigrant Song”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Kashmir”, “Ramble On”, and “Stairway To Heaven”. The set also includes the Sunset Sound Mix of “Rock And Roll,” making its digital debut after being released for the first time earlier this year on Record Store Day as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single, which is now the best-selling release in Record Store Day history. Watch a new video trailer below:

An Introduction To Led Zeppelin serves as a 10-track entry point to one of the most essential catalogs in rock ‘n’ roll and features all the previously mentioned classic songs along with “Black Dog”, “Good Times Bad Times”, “Going To California” and “Over The Hills And Far Away”.

The final release is the digital version of the band’s first ever Record Store Day release, previously available earlier this year as a limited edition 7" vinyl single. The two-track set features the digital debut of the Olympic Studios Mix of “Friends”m a stripped down version without the orchestration of the final mix, along with the aforementioned “Rock And Roll” (Sunset Sound Mix).

Get the titles via the following links:

- Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin

- An Introduction To Led Zeppelin

- "Rock & Roll" (Sunset Sound Mix)

Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin tracklisting:

“Immigrant Song”

“Rock And Roll” (Sunset Sound Mix)

“Whole Lotta Love”

“Black Dog”

“Stairway To Heaven”

“Good Times Bad Times”

“Going To California”

“Ramble On”

“Kashmir”

“Over The Hills And Far Away”

“Hey Hey What Can I Do”

“D’Yer Maker”

“When The Levee Breaks”

“All My Love”

“Babe I’m Gonna Leave You”

“Heartbreaker”

“Dazed And Confused”

“The Song Remains The Same”

“Fool In The Rain”

“The Ocean”

“What Is And What Should Never Be”

“Houses Of The Holy”

“Since I’ve Been Loving You”

“Misty Mountain Hop”

“Communication Breakdown”

“Thank You”

“No Quarter”

“Trampled Under Foot”

“I Can’t Quit You Babe”

“In The Evening”



