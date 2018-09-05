LED ZEPPELIN - One-Hour Radio Special Celebrates The Song Remains The Same Reissue; Includes Interviews With Band Members

On September 7th, Swan Song/Atlantic Records releases Led Zeppelin's historic concert film and soundtrack recorded on July 27th, 28th & 29th, 1973 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, The Song Remains The Same. The super-deluxe version is the first time that both the expanded soundtrack and film are available in the same package. It also recreates the intricate embossing of the set's original issue.

In celebration, 106.5 WSFL present a one-hour nationally syndicated radio show featuring interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham, taking you behind the scenes of those monumental concerts and the new release. Listen below:

Pre-order The Song Remains The Same at ledzeppelin.com, and watch a new unboxing video for the deluxe edition below.

The album was recorded in July 1973 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the new version is due to be released as a Super Deluxe Boxed Set, CD, vinyl, digital versions, plus the full album’s debut release in Hi-Res 5.1 surround sound on Blu-ray.

Tracklistings:

CD/Digital:

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"No Quarter"

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"The Ocean"

"Dazed And Confused"

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Moby Dick"

"Heartbreaker"

"Whole Lotta Love"

LP:

Disc One

"Rock And Roll"

"Celebration Day"

"Black Dog"

"Over The Hills And Far Away"

"Misty Mountain Hop"

"Since I've Been Loving You"

"The Ocean"

Disc Two

"The Song Remains The Same"

"The Rain Song"

"No Quarter"

Disc Three

"Dazed And Confused"

"Moby Dick"

Disc Four

"Stairway To Heaven"

"Heartbreaker"

Deluxe Edition unboxing video:

Trailer: