LED ZEPPELIN Releases "Misty Mountain Hop" Snowboard In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary

In celebration of the band's 50th anniversary, Led Zeppelin have teamed up with Burton on a limited edition commemorative snowboard called the Misty Mountain Hop.

Says the band: "We’re also giving away a copy of our new book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, as a free gift with purchase."

A message at the Burton website states: "When it came to honoring one of the greatest rock bands of all time, we went beyond just graphics and designed an entirely new board. Named aptly after the single, 'Misty Mountain Hop', we made it fast and hard-charging with a shape inspired by the iconic first album - Led Zeppelin. As a special thank you, the band is also hooking each purchase up with a copy of their new book, Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin.

Find more info, and order your "Misty Mountain Hope" snowboard, here.