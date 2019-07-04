LED ZEPPELIN's "Stairway To Heaven" Copyright Appeal Halts $100 Million Battle Over MARVIN GAYE's "Let's Get It On"

A federal appeals court agreed on June 10, to give Led Zeppelin a new hearing to defend a jury’s favorable verdict in a suit that claimed the opening lines of the 1972 hit, "Stairway To Heaven", had been plagiarized from a 1968 song by the California band Spirit.

According to Stuff.co.nz, a copyright battle over Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" was halted by a judge until the fight over Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven" is resolved.

Holders of rights to Gaye's 1973 song are demanding more than US$100 million for the alleged theft of the composition for Ed Sheeran's hit, "Thinking Out Loud".

The parties will set new dates for the litigation only after an appeals court in San Francisco rules in the 'Stairway' case, US District Judge Louis L Stanton in Manhattan wrote in a July 2 order.

