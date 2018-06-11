LED ZEPPELIN Show Off Working Draft Copy Of Upcoming 50th Anniversary Illustrated Book

The photo below from by Dave Brolan/Reel Art Press features John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, photographed in May 2018 with their working draft of the book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin, to be published in October by Reel Art Press to celebrate 50 years since the formation of the band.

Work on the official book Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin is almost complete. The images have been carefully selected and annotated throughout by Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

Celebrating 50 years since the band's formation, it covers the group’s unparalleled musical career and features photographs of Led Zeppelin on and offstage from their very first moments together. This definitive 400-page volume includes previously unpublished photos, artwork from the Led Zeppelin archives and contributions from photographers around the world.

There will be regular updates and sneak previews showing the work in progress. Stay tuned.

Pre-order your copy here.