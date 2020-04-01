LED ZEPPELIN - Spotify / Warner Music Group Partnership Finally Brings Band's Music To India

Although Spotify’s launch in India has been considered to be a success by the audio-streaming giant, its not-so-comprehensive library has been a deal-breaker for many, reports Mashable India. If you’re one of those, you’d be happy to know that Spotify has finally renewed its global licensing partnership with Warner Music Group. This deal not only renews the partnership for markets where Warner Music Group’s catalogue was already present but also covers new markets, including India.

Announcing the global licensing partnership, Spotify & Warner Music Group issued the following statement:

“Spotify and Warner Music Group are pleased to announce a renewed global licensing partnership. This expanded deal covers countries where Spotify is available today, as well as additional markets. The two companies look forward to collaborating on impactful global initiatives for Warner artists and songwriters, and working together to grow the music industry over the long term.”

News of the deal comes shortly after Spotify announced its partnership with Warner Chappell, a subsidiary of Warner Music that works with songwriters and composers, instead of artists. But this new announcement now means that songs from artists like Coldplay, Led Zepellin, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce will finally be available on the Spotify music application in India.

Read more at Mashable India.