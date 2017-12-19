LED ZEPPELIN To Celebrate 50th Anniversary In 2018; "There'll Be Product Coming Out That People Haven't Heard," Says JIMMY PAGE; Video

2018 will mark Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary, and guitarist Jimmy Page has plans to celebrate the occasion.

In a new 50-minute interview with the Academy Of Achievement, Page reveals, “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

Watch below, and stay tuned for updates on Led Zeppelin's golden anniversary.