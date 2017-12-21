LED ZEPPELIN To Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Official Illustrated Book, Coming In 2018

2018 will mark Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary, and the band have announced a collaboration with London's Reel Art Press for the upcoming release of an official illustrated book.

A message from the band states: "Led Zeppelin are pleased to announce that Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones are collaborating with Reel Art Press to publish the official illustrated book celebrating 50 years since the formation of the group. Coming 2018."

Further details on the new book are forthcoming. Stay tuned.

Guitarist Jimmy Page has already laid out plans to celebrate his band's 50th anniversary. In a new 50-minute interview with the Academy Of Achievement, Page reveals, “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that. Next year will be the 50th year so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

Watch below, and stay tuned for updates on Led Zeppelin's golden anniversary.