LED ZEPPELIN To Stream Reunion Concert Film, Celebration Day, For Free This Weekend; Video Trailer

Led Zeppelin has partnered with YouTube for a special streaming event of Celebration Day. Recorded live at London's O2 Arena on December 10, 2007, the film captures a two-hour-plus tour de force of the band's signature blues-infused rock 'n' roll that instantly became part of the legend of Led Zeppelin. Founding members John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant were joined by Jason Bonham, the son of their late drummer John Bonham, to perform 16 songs from their celebrated catalog including landmark tracks "Whole Lotta Love", "Rock And Roll", "Kashmir" and "Stairway To Heaven".

Celebration Day will be streamed in its entirely for three days only on the official Led Zeppelin YouTube channel, premiering this Saturday, May 30, at 8 PM, GMT | 3 PM, ET | 12 PM, PST.

