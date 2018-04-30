LED ZEPPELIN Tops UK Vinyl Singles Chart With Record Store Day 2018 Title

In advance of Led Zeppelin’s 50th Anniversary celebration, slated to commence this September, the band issued their first ever release for Record Store Day, back on April 21st. And now, Led Zeppelin are back on top of the UK Vinyl Singles chart with the release. The single bested releases from David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix, Def Leppard, Motörhead and others to land at #1 on the official chart.

The limited edition 7" single, produced by Jimmy Page and pressed on yellow vinyl, features two previously unheard studio mixes, handpicked by Page to appear on the release: the “Sunset Sound Mix” of “Rock And Roll” b/w the “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends”.

The previously unreleased version of “Rock And Roll” provides an additional peak into the fabled “Sunset Sound Mixes” of Led Zeppelin IV. Only two previous “Sunset Sound Mixes” have been released, the first being the well-known version of “When The Levee Breaks” on the original album and the second the “Stairway To Heaven” mix that debuted on 2014 companion disc in the deluxe edition. The previously unheard “Olympic Studios Mix” of “Friends” is a stripped-down version, without the orchestration of the final mix.