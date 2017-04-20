LED ZEPPELIN’s “Immigrant Song”, J. GEILS BAND’s “Centerfold” Return To Billboard’s “Hot Rock Songs” Chart

Two classic tracks make surges and rank on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart (dated April 29th): Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song" and The J. Geils Band's "Centerfold”.

Led Zeppelin enters the tally for the first time, and it took a movie trailer to do so. The band's 1970 classic rock staple "Immigrant Song" bows at #16, fueled by its appearance in the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. (On Hot Rock Songs, which began in 2009, older songs are eligible to chart if ranking in the top 25 and are sparked by new momentum in multiple metrics; recently, for instance, Chuck Berry charted three songs on the chart following his March 18th death.)

"Immigrant Song" enters Hot Rock Songs with 7,000 downloads sold in the week ending April 13th, up from a nominal sum the week before, according to Nielsen Music. The track re-enters at #1 on Hard Rock Digital Song Sales, where it's the legendary band's first leader.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third in the film series starring Chris Hemsworth, is due in theaters November 3rd.

The J. Geils Band (named after its founder and guitarist) also makes its first appearance on Hot Rock Songs as "Centerfold" debuts at #21. The song arrives, up 428 percent to 3,000 downloads sold, following Geils' death April 11th at age 71.

"Centerfold" (sung by Peter Wolf) stands as the lone #1 for the band on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reigned for six weeks beginning February 6th, 1982. It likewise became the group's only #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, ruling for three weeks in 1982.