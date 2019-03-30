LED ZEPPELIN’s JOHN PAUL JONES Plays London Radio Benefit With SONIC YOUTH’s Thurston Moore; Video

March 30, 2019, an hour ago

news hard rock led zeppelin

LED ZEPPELIN’s JOHN PAUL JONES Plays London Radio Benefit With SONIC YOUTH’s Thurston Moore; Video

On March 28th, Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones performed at The 100 Club in London with Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore and drummer Steve Noble for a benefit show for Resonance 104.4 FM, a London based non-profit community radio station specialising in the arts run by the London Musicians' Collective. 

The trio performed two improvised works followed by an encore. Check out footage below:



Featured Audio

POSSESSED – “No More Room In Hell” (Nuclear Blast)

POSSESSED – “No More Room In Hell” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

RICH DAVIS Unleashes "Beauty In Ruin” Video

Latest Reviews