LED ZEPPELIN’s JOHN PAUL JONES Plays London Radio Benefit With SONIC YOUTH’s Thurston Moore; Video
March 30, 2019, an hour ago
On March 28th, Led Zeppelin legend John Paul Jones performed at The 100 Club in London with Sonic Youth guitarist Thurston Moore and drummer Steve Noble for a benefit show for Resonance 104.4 FM, a London based non-profit community radio station specialising in the arts run by the London Musicians' Collective.
The trio performed two improvised works followed by an encore. Check out footage below: