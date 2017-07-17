LEE AARON Caps Off Germany Tour At Bang Your Head Festival 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Of "Powerline" And "Metal Queen" Available

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron capped off a short summer tour of Germany this past weekend with a show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Lee Aaron performed a couple new songs and some covers which are due to appear on her new album, due out in the fall. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below.

Lee aaron's guitarist Sean Kelly recently checked in with the following update:

"Here is a behind the scenes look at the new Lee Aaron album, coming later this year! Tons of big guitar, one of the best rhythm sections in the biz, and Lee Aaron singing with a power and range that needs to be heard to be believed...this record is HEAVY!"