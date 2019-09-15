LEE AARON Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of BodyRock Album - "It Brings Back Such Great Memories..."

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron has checked in with the following message:

"This weekend marks the 30 year anniversary of the BodyRock album. Wow. Where does the time go? Here we are, 30 years later, having lived through the trials, tribulations and joys of our crazy lives and we are still standing and still loving the music that is dear to our souls. When I listen to this CD it brings back such great memories of being 20-something and feeling like I could transform and uplift hearts and minds with the power of music. 'Tough Girls Don't Cry', 'Yesterday' and 'How Deep'... not 'singles,' but some of the deeper cuts, folks still tell me are their favorites. This is what inspires me to keep making new music today - knowing that THAT music was meaningful to people.

We have another new, all-original album coming your way in 2020, a handful of super cool tunes we got together in a room and wrote in 2 days. Yup. 2 days...and I couldn't be more excited about it. Our vision: put on our 18 year old hats (that part was easy!) and woodshed a bunch of material with no rules or parameters, like we would have done in our parent's basement years ago. Just a bunch of nasty, sloppy rock that made us excited...and if we got excited by it, chances are you guys will too. And you know what? Magic happened.

Stay tuned for more magic!"

Lee Aaron's first official live album: Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll - Live in Germany is due for release on September 20 via Metalville Records.

The CD/DVD set features a career-spanning set that highlights the vocal power, hit song-craft and dynamic stage presence that has defined Lee Aaron as one of the world's great rock n roll performers. Recorded live over two nights on the Fire And Gasoline German tour, Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll captures both the intimate setting of a packed music hall in Nuremberg, as well as her killer open-air performance in 2017 for 20,000 fans at the famed Bang Your Head festival, Balingen.

The set includes Lee's classic anthems like "Metal Queen", "Barely Holdin' On", "Powerline", "Hot To Be Rocked", and "Whatcha Do To My Body". Fans are treated to a stunning version of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" along with new fan favorites from Aaron's "return to rock" offerings on 2016's Fire And Gasoline and 2018's Diamond Baby Blues.

With Sean Kelly on guitar, Dave Reimer on bass, John Cody on drums, a band whose resume includes work with Nelly Furtado, Bryan Adams, BTO to name but a few), Lee and her band inspire the spirit of great 'live' classic rock albums of the 70's with performances that move and live and breathe, putting the listener in centre of the concert magic. Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll is a 'no fixes and no tricks' off the floor recording of two incredible performances in front of Lee's much loved German fans. Beautifully recorded, and expertly mixed by legendary Canadian producer John Webster, with the striking DVD visuals rendered by Frank Gryner (Def Leppard).

Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll - Live In Germany Is the concert experience Lee Aaron fans have been waiting for and proves, without a doubt, that Lee Aaron is still very much at the top of her game and undeniably, one of the world's greatest rock vocalists.

Tracklisting:

CD

"Mistreated"

"Tomboy"

"Rock Candy"

"Metal Queen"

"Fire And Gasoline"

"Powerline"

"I'm A Woman"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Barely Holdin' On"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"

"Diamond Baby"

"Hot To Be Rocked"

DVD

"American High" (Music Video)

"Diamond Baby" (Music Video)

"I'm a Woman" (Music Video)