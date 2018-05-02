LEE AARON Debuts "Diamond Baby Blues" Music Video

Singer, songwriter, producer, performer, mother, teacher, rock ‘n’ roll legend… Lee Aaron is wearing a lot of hats these days. With a career spanning over 35 years and still going strong, Aaron is one of Canada's most diverse artists. She proves it yet again on her new album Diamond Baby Blues, out now. A music video for the title track can be found below.

Aaron delivers a world-class vocal performance on the new album that may very well be the finest in her career. Diamond Baby Blues is a fiery collection of blues-based rockers, rock ‘n’ roll and hard-rock that pays homage to the giants of the late ’60s and ’70s music scene.

Set to perform at Wacken, Germany's biggest open air festival this summer, Sweden's, Skogsrojet Fest and a string of Canadian shows, this multi-talented songstress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Canadian original and a national treasure - Lee Aaron.

Tracklisting:

"Diamond Baby Blues"

"Mistreated"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Mercy"

"The Best Thing"

"Black Cat"

"Hard Road"

"In The Bedroom"

"Cut Way Back"

"You're No Good"

"My Babe"

"Diamond Baby Blues" video: