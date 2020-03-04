LEE AARON Discusses Surviving As A Musician - "The Cheques Have Gone From Thousands To Hundreds"

Multi-platinum Canadian music icon, Lee Aaron, has over the years racked up a number of impressive hits, such as "Metal Queen", and earned the respect of her peers for her perseverance, talent, charm and unyielding grit through the highs and lows of her career, reports FYI Music News. She has found a balance today that allows her to enjoy a domestic life and continue her career on her own terms. Lee has penned her personal account of the years past and present. An excerpt follows:

"These days I make music on my own terms. The blessing of the digital age is that it 's infinitely cheaper to make recordings. The band and I have released 3 new albums and a slew of videos over the last four years and with a decent distributor they've found their way into the remaining brick and mortar stores, Amazon worldwide, and all the digital platforms. Luckily, I’m now considered a legacy act so my live value is still pretty high and our audience still wants the physical product. Between the live income, physical and merchandise sales, the Lee Aaron machine is a self-sustaining thing.

"Has my life been impacted by streaming and downloads? Well, yes. The cheques have gone from thousands to hundreds. When exactly did it become ethically acceptable for artists to be compensated in the fractions of cents for their work? It’s a hard pill to swallow, so survival depends on recognizing avenues that create your greatest revenue streams and capitalizing on those."

Read more at FYI Music News.

Aaron's first official live album, Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll - Live in Germany, is available now via Metalville Records.

A special CD/DVD set, Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll – Live in Germany features a career-spanning set that highlights the vocal power, hit songcraft, and dynamic stage presence that has defined Lee Aaron as one of the world's great rock 'n' roll performers. Recorded live over two nights on the Fire and Gasoline German tour, Power, Soul, and Rock N' Roll captures both the intimate setting of a packed music hall in Nuremberg, as well as her killer open-air performance in 2017 for 20,000 fans at the famed Bang Your Head festival in Balingen.

The set includes Lee's classic anthems like "Metal Queen", "Barely Holdin’ On", "Powerline", "Hot To Be Rocked", and "Whatcha Do To My Body." Fans are treated to a stunning version of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" along with new fan favorites from Aaron's "return to rock" offerings on 2016's Fire and Gasoline and 2018's Diamond Baby Blues.

With Sean Kelly on guitar, Dave Reimer on bass, and John Cody on drums - a band whose resume includes work with Nelly Furtado, Bryan Adams, and BTO to name but a few - Lee and her band inspire the spirit of great "live" classic rock albums of the '70s with performances that move and live and breathe, putting the listener in the center of the concert magic. Power, Soul, Rock N' Roll is a "no fixes and no tricks" off-the-floor recording of two incredible performances in front of Lee's much-loved German fans, beautifully recorded and expertly mixed by legendary Canadian producer John Webster, with the striking DVD visuals rendered by Frank Gryner (Def Leppard).

Tracklisting:

CD

"Mistreated"

"Tomboy"

"Rock Candy"

"Metal Queen"

"Fire And Gasoline"

"Powerline"

"I'm A Woman"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Barely Holdin' On"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"

"Diamond Baby"

"Hot To Be Rocked"

DVD

"Mistreated"

"Tomboy"

"Rock Candy"

"Metal Queen"

"Fire And Gasoline"

"Powerline"

"I'm A Woman"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Barely Holdin' On"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"

"Diamond Baby"

"Hot To Be Rocked"

"American High" (Music Video)

"Diamond Baby" (Music Video)

"I'm a Woman" (Music Video)