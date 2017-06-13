LEE AARON Gearing Up For Live Dates In Germany; Video Message To The Fans Posted
June 13, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Canadian rocker Lee Aaron recently announced a string of live dates for Germany, due to take place in July 2017. Her schedule is currently as follows:
July
10 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club
11 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex
12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
13 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!! Festival
She has posted a video message for her German fans, which can be viewed below.
Lee Aaron returned to the UK for the first time in 20 years to play the Rockingham Festival in Nottingham on October 21st, 2016. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Guitarist Sean Kelly posted the following message: "An absolutely incredible show at Rockingham Festival in Nottingham with Lee Aaron and band. Can't tell you how good it was to see so many wonderful friends from the Crash Kelly days... total Shambles (in the best possible way). Love you all, thanks Rockingham Live for the killer photo!"
Photo by Rockingham Festival