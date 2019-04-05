LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Confirms Release Date For First CRASH KELLY Single In Over 10 Years
April 5, 2019, 23 minutes ago
Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly recently checked in with the following update:
"I know there is a whole digital marketing strategy that I'm supposed to employ before releasing a new single... but I'm old and don't really care. Does anyone want to see the artwork for the new Crash Kelly single? Oh wait, did I just employ a digital marketing strategy technique...???"
Kelly has now confirmed that the first Crash Kelly single in over 10 years, "Touch Me", will be released on May 10th via Canadian Shield/Be One Music.
Kelly recently posted the following:
"Here's a fun clip from this weekend's Lee Aaron gig in Winnipeg...check out the 2:45 mark in particular, where you see how a REAL pro keeps calm while getting "carried away" at the same time! Dave Reimer, John Cody, Anthony Crea...alway so much fun with this band!"
Photo by Andrew Clowater