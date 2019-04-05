LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Confirms Release Date For First CRASH KELLY Single In Over 10 Years

Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly recently checked in with the following update:

"I know there is a whole digital marketing strategy that I'm supposed to employ before releasing a new single... but I'm old and don't really care. Does anyone want to see the artwork for the new Crash Kelly single? Oh wait, did I just employ a digital marketing strategy technique...???"

Kelly has now confirmed that the first Crash Kelly single in over 10 years, "Touch Me", will be released on May 10th via Canadian Shield/Be One Music.

Kelly recently posted the following:

"Here's a fun clip from this weekend's Lee Aaron gig in Winnipeg...check out the 2:45 mark in particular, where you see how a REAL pro keeps calm while getting "carried away" at the same time! Dave Reimer, John Cody, Anthony Crea...alway so much fun with this band!"

Photo by Andrew Clowater