LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY - "I Can't Help But Feel Incredibly Fortunate To Celebrate Canada's 150th With Such Iconic And Wonderful Canadian Musicians"

Sean Kelly, guitarist for Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron, Nelly Furtado and Glass Tiger frontman Alan Frew, has checked in with the following update:

"4:30am, and an epic Canada Day Rock n' Roll journey begins! First stop is Edmonton, AB to grab a rental car and meet up with the amazing Lee Aaron, John Cody, Dave Reimer and Brice Tabish in Alix, AB for a Canada Day 150 celebration concert with Big Sugar and Wide Mouth Mason. Then it is right back to Edmonton for a 6:00am flight to Ottawa to meet up with Nelly Furtado for a very special We Day Canada performance on Parliament Hill!

Having just returned from a wonderful show with the Alan Frew Band in Timmins, I can't help but feel incredibly fortunate to get to celebrate Canada's 150th with such iconic and wonderful Canadian musicians. It may be a bit tiring, but it really feels right to be going across our great country to play music with some of the nation's finest artists. Wherever you are, I wish all of my Canadian friends and family a very happy Canada 150!"

Kelly posted the following back in June:

"Here is a behind the scenes look at the new Lee Aaron album, coming later this year! Tons of big guitar, one of the best rhythm sections in the biz, and Lee Aaron singing with a power and range that needs to be heard to be believed...this record is HEAVY!"

Lee Aaron recently announced a string of live dates for Germany, due to take place in July 2017. Her schedule is currently as follows:

July

10 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club

11 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!! Festival

She has posted a video message for her German fans, which can be viewed below.

Lee Aaron returned to the UK for the first time in 20 years to play the Rockingham Festival in Nottingham on October 21st, 2016. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Guitarist Sean Kelly posted the following message: "An absolutely incredible show at Rockingham Festival in Nottingham with Lee Aaron and band. Can't tell you how good it was to see so many wonderful friends from the Crash Kelly days... total Shambles (in the best possible way). Love you all, thanks Rockingham Live for the killer photo!"

Photo by Rockingham Festival