LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Performs With NELLY FURTADO On Today Show In New York City; Video Available

On March 30th, Canadian singer Nelly Furtado performed her hit single "Powerless (Say What You Want)" from her album Folklore (2003) on the Today Show at NBC studios in New York City. She was backed by guitarist Sean Kelly, who worked with Lee Aaron on her 2016 comeback album Fire Amd Gasoline, and collaborated with Honeymoon Suite on their new album, Hands Up. Kelly has been working with Furtado since 2010.

Honeymoon Suite guitarist and songwriter Derry Grehan will team up with Sean Kelly for a guitar and songwriting workshop in Airdrie, Alberta on April 22nd at SLAM. The clinic runs from 9:00am - 5:00pm, tickets are now available. Go to this location for event information.