LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Reveals Cover Artwork For New CRASH KELLY Single
April 2, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly has checked in with the following update:
"I know there is a whole digital marketing strategy that I'm supposed to employ before releasing a new single... but I'm old and don't really care. Does anyone want to see the artwork for the new Crash Kelly single? Oh wait, did I just employ a digital marketing strategy technique...???"
Kelly recently posted the following:
"Here's a fun clip from this weekend's Lee Aaron gig in Winnipeg...check out the 2:45 mark in particular, where you see how a REAL pro keeps calm while getting "carried away" at the same time! Dave Reimer, John Cody, Anthony Crea...alway so much fun with this band!"
Photo by Andrew Clowater