LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY To Join CONEY HATCH For Fall 2018 Tour

Guitarist Sean Kelly (Lee Aaron, Crash Kelly) has checked in with the following update:

"Very honoured and excited to be playing guitar with the legendary Coney Hatch on their 2018 Fall tour!! Check ConeyHatch.com for all dates, including a run of shows with British Lion (featuring Steve Harris of Iron Maiden), and the HEAT festival in Germany!"

The clip below features Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron opening with Janet Jackson' "Black Cat" from the Diamond Baby Blues album at the Enmax Centrium Arena in Red Deer, Alberta for the Westerner Days Fair & Expo 2018. Backstage rehearsal footage is also available.

Lee Aaron is riding high off her new album, Diamond Baby Blues, BraveWords is cruising along with her, premiering the new video for “American High”.

Aaron comments, "We were excited to work again with Dan Zachary (who shot ‘Diamond Baby’) because he had a great sensibility about capturing the vibe of the band. The song 'American High' on the surface seems like a great American party tune but it's actually about the polarization of values and beliefs that is occurring everywhere in North America right now under the new administration. We love our USA neighbors and wanted to celebrate the things we treasure about America, so we incorporated iconic characters into the video like Elvis, Lady Liberty, Lincoln and Amelia Earhart. We thought there was a comic irony in actually inviting those characters to a decadent limousine party where everyone could blow off some steam and get wrecked. Serious, but funny as heck."

Guitarist Sean Kelly adds: "“My favourite part of the American High video is that it shows the genuinely fun interaction and love of rock n roll that we all share...it is a testament to Lee’s artistic vision that she is able to take the vibe of a song and perfectly manifest it visually. I really treasure my writing relationship with Lee, and American High totally captures so many of our influences while still retaining all the hallmarks of the Lee Aaron sound...big guitars and drums, and world class melodies and vocals!”

Singer, songwriter, producer, performer, mother, teacher, rock ‘n’ roll legend… Lee Aaron is wearing a lot of hats these days. With a career spanning over 35 years and still going strong, Aaron is one of Canada's most diverse artists. She proves it yet again on her new album Diamond Baby Blues, out now.

Aaron delivers a world-class vocal performance on the new album that may very well be the finest in her career. Diamond Baby Blues is a fiery collection of blues-based rockers, rock ‘n’ roll and hard-rock that pays homage to the giants of the late ’60s and ’70s music scene.

Set to perform at Wacken, Germany's biggest open air festival this summer, Sweden's, Skogsrojet Fest and a string of Canadian shows, this multi-talented songstress shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. A Canadian original and a national treasure - Lee Aaron.

Tracklisting:

"Diamond Baby Blues"

"Mistreated"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Mercy"

"The Best Thing"

"Black Cat"

"Hard Road"

"In The Bedroom"

"Cut Way Back"

"You're No Good"

"My Babe"

"Diamond Baby Blues" video: