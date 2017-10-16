LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Working On New CRASH KELLY Material - "Equal Parts '70s Glam Rock Boogie And Mid-'80s Sunset Strip"

Guitarist Sean Kelly, who performs and records with Lee Aaron, has checked in with the following update:

"I'm really excited to share that I have two brand new Crash Kelly songs written! I will be starting pre-production with Frank Gryner very soon. This is VERY niche-y stuff, but very much true to the initial Crash Kelly vision of creating music that was equal parts '70s glam rock boogie and mid-'80s Sunset Strip! I'm looking forward to sharing this music with the friends I've met over the years who are as passionate about this kind of rock as I am...stay tuned!"

Kelly posted the following back in June:

"Here is a behind the scenes look at the new Lee Aaron album, coming later this year! Tons of big guitar, one of the best rhythm sections in the biz, and Lee Aaron singing with a power and range that needs to be heard to be believed...this record is HEAVY!"