LEE AARON Guitarist SEAN KELLY Working With HELIX Frontman BRIAN VOLLMER - "We Got Two Great Songs Out Of This Session"
July 8, 2018, an hour ago
Lee Aaron guitarist Sean Kelly has checekd in with the following update:
Amazing writing session with my brother in rock @officialhelixband ‘s Brian Vollmer...he even hand delivered the new Helix :ICON greatest hits album that will be released on Universal Music next week...it features two of our co-writes, as well as all the hits from the band’s days with Capitol Records. My friendship and writing relationship with Brian is very special to me, and our sessions always involve a great meal and discussion. We got two great songs out of this session, can’t wait to hit the studio with them!
On May 17th, Canadian veterans Helix - along with Sean Kelly - performed an acoustic show in Blyth, Ontario. Rehearsal footage shot a week prior to the gig can be viewed below.