LEE AARON, KILLER DWARFS, GYPSY ROSE, VARGA Members Featured In Buzzsaw’s Battle Of The Bands Playlist Tournaments; CGCM Podcast

The CGCM Podcast recently launched the Buzzsaw’s Battle Of The Bands Playlist Tournament. A spinoff of their successful Playlist Battle episodes, the podcast has invited 16 Canadian rockers into a round robin, single elimination tournament where music is the weapon of choice. Sixteen rockers including members of Helix, Coney Hatch, The Killer Dwarfs, Brighton Rock, Varga, Slik Toxic, Gypsy Rose, Slash Puppet and the Metal Queen herself, Lee Aaron are all taking part in the game.

Sixteen Rockers randomly battle each other by submitting three song playlists from a randomly selected year. Listeners vote for their favourite playlist not knowing whose playlist is whose. To view the live selection process, the video can be found here. The vote is blind, playlist with the most votes advances and the loser is eliminated. Sixteen rockers enter the battle, only one will be crowned the Champion.

The second pair of battle episodes are now available.

- Battling the year 1988 we have Lee Aaron (Lee Aaron) Vs. Greg Frazer (Killer Dwarfs, Fraze Gang).

- Battling the year 1970 is Michael Ross (Gypsy Rose) vs. Sean Williamson (Varga).

Head to the CGCM Podcast Facebook page to vote for your favourite playlist and help us determine the winners. Voting for these battles ends Monday April 23rd at 5 PM, EST. Watch for two more battle episodes coming April 23rd.