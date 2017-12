For Lee Aaron fans, an update from guitarist Sean Kelly:

Nick Kozub caught this cool pic of Lee Aaron closing out the #montrealjazzfestival this summer...new album is in the can, and set to drop in Spring of 2018. In my opinion, Lee Aaron ranks among the best rock vocalists ever. This new album is gonna prove it! A post shared by Sean Kelly (@seankellyguitar) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:36am PST



Lee Aaron capped off her short summer tour of Germany with a show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

She also performed a couple new songs and some covers on tour which are due to appear on her new album. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below.

Photo by Rockingham Festival