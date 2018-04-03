LEE AARON - New Album Diamond Baby Blues Now Available For Pre-Order

Lee Aaron’s new album, Diamond Baby Blues, features 12 new recordings steeped in the tradition of the musical giants of the late '60s and '70s and builds upon the success and critical acclaim garnered from her 2016 album, Fire and Gasoline.

Lee: "I was inspired to make an album that was reminiscent of that classic bluesy, heavy-rock vibe that influenced me as a kid in the '70s. Singers like Paul Rodgers and Janis Joplin – bands like Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Fleetwood Mac – I loved being able to use that soulful side of my voice again. I take far better care of my vocal chords now than I did when I was younger because I realize that’s it – that’s my instrument."

Diamond baby Blues will be released on April 27th and is now available for pre-order here.

Lee Aaron capped off her short Summer 2017 tour of Germany with a show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

She also performed a couple new songs and some covers on tour which are due to appear on her new album. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below.

Photo by Rockingham Festival