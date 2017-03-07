LEE AARON - New Album In The Works

Canadian guitarist Sean Kelly has checked in with the following update:

"Just wrapped up an incredible 5 days working on the new Lee Aaron album in Vancouver. Big love and respect to John Cody, Dave Reimer, John Webster and of course Lee herself, this record is rockin'!!!!"

Lee Aaron has announced a string of live dates for Germany, due to take place in July 2017. Her schedule is currently as follows:

July

10 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club

11 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!! Festival

Lee Aaron released her first album of her 30 year career in the United States with Fire & Gasoline on March 25th, 2016. BraveWords premiered Aaron’s third single of the album with the video for “Bad Boyfriend”.

Aaron says about the track, "I had this campy little song kicking around for a couple of years. We had included it in our live set as an encore and it always went over great so we decided to record it. It's one girl's self-satirical dialogue about the struggle between the worldly and the divine and coming to the realization that she's really the common denominator in all her relationship problems. Is it autobiographical? Ha, ha...in a 'been there, done that,' taking the piss out of myself, kind of way.

BraveWords’ Carl Begai spoke to Aaron about the album. An excerpt below:

"It's a rock n' roll record," she says. "I think it would have been a huge mistake to make an album that sounds like something I did before. Doing that doesn't show any growth as an artist or a writer. I think the guitar playing, the fact I used my live band in the studio, and that we recorded it in the same room live off the floor made a huge difference in the way the record sounds. I think all these songs belong on the same record even though they're different from one another."

"With this album, I don't think I have anything to lose. I'm of the mindset that I was going to let the songs flow naturally, and whatever came out we'd tie it all together in the studio with the same band, the same guitar tones, the same keyboard sounds. Obviously, having my history of jazz and blues, it would be crazy to think that wouldn't creep into my writing somewhere. The whole intro for 'Wanna Be' is actually four times as long as what's on the album, but we edited it because the distributor felt that for the third track in it was just too much. We'll probably put out the complete version out at some point. The complete jazz prelude to a punk song; why not? (laughs)."

Go to this location to check out the BraveWords feature story.

Photo by Rockingham Festival