LEE AARON On Early 90’s Jazz / Blues Exploration - “Everyone That Was Involved In Melodic Rock Kind Of Fell Off The Planet When Grunge Hit The Airwaves”; Video

Prior to Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron’s recent performance at the Bang Your Head!!! festival in Balingen, Germany, she spoke with Use Lerch for The Blog Of Rock in Aschaffenburg, where she performed at Colos-Saal. Watch the video interview below:

Fan-filmed video from Lee Aaron’s Bang Your Head!!! performance is available below:

While in Germany, Lee Aaron performed a couple new songs and some covers which are due to appear on her new album, due out in the fall. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below: