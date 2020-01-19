LEE AARON Pays Tribute To NEIL PEART And RUSH - "They Were A Huge Part Of The Sound Fabric Of My Teenage Years"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron has posted a tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer:

Lee Aaron: "So sad to hear of the passing of Neil Peart. Rush is a band like no other, a musical anomaly, breaking all the 'rock' rules and forging their own unique path to the summit of the mountain. Resonating with all the left of centre, geeky kids of the '70s and '80s, Neil’s fantastical, prophetic and insightful lyrics and the band’s cool, heavy, intricate soundscape was nothing short of transcendent. My first high school band covered 'Xanadu', and yeah, I almost fell off my bike riding to the park when 'Fly By Night' first made airwaves on my transistor radio - they were a huge part of the sound fabric of my teenage years. Lucky for all of us, music is immortal. RIP, Mr. Peart."

