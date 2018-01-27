LEE AARON Releases Official Video For "Popular" From Fire And Gasoline; New Album Slated For April 2018 Release, Title Revealed

Canadian rocker Lee Aaron has issued the following update:

"Hey All! Check out the last, fun video from Fire And Gasoline! A sneak-peek backstage while on tour! April 2018 brings the release of Diamond Baby Blues, our new album! Can't wait!"

Lee Aaron capped off her short 2017 summer tour of Germany with a show at the Bang Your Head Festival in Balingen. Fan-filmed video is available below.

She also performed a couple new songs and some covers on tour which are due to appear on her new album. Check out "Diamond Baby" and a cover of Deep Purple's "Mistreated" below.