LEE AARON - Summer 2017 Live Dates Announced For Germany

Canadian rocker Lee Aaron has announced a string of live dates for Germany, due to take place in July 2017. Her schedule is currently as follows:

July

10 - Köln, Germany - Yard Club

11 - Bensheim, Germany - Musiktheater Rex

12 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

13 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

14 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head!!! Festival

Lee Aaron returned to the UK for the first time in 20 years to play the Rockingham Festival in Nottingham on October 21st. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Guitarist Sean Kelly posted the following message: "An absolutely incredible show at Rockingham Festival in Nottingham with Lee Aaron and band. Can't tell you how good it was to see so many wonderful friends from the Crash Kelly days... total Shambles (in the best possible way). Love you all, thanks Rockingham Live for the killer photo!"

Boom 97.3 presents a feature called Behind The Vinyl, where artists sit down and discuss their hit songs and how they came to be while listening to the song on vinyl.

Canadian singer/songwriter Lee Aaron came by the boom 97.3 studios to share her story about her song "Whatcha Do To My Body". Lee talks about how she wrote the song to change the norm of thinking with women in music and music videos, the recording process, how she got her career started and more.

Photo by Rockingham Festival