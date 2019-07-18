LEE AARON - Video Of "American High", "Sweet Talk" And "Some Girls Do" From Festival D'été De Québec 2019 Posted

Canadian rocker Lee Aaron performed at Festival d'été de Québec on July 8th. Montreal Metal Shows has posted video of her performances of "American High", "Sweet Talk" and "Some Girls Do". Check it out below.

Lee Aaron performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot video of her full set can now be seen below.

Setlist:

"Metal Queen"

"Some Girls Do"

"Sex With Love"

"Diamond Baby"

"Fire & Gasoline"

"Barely Holding' On"

"Hands On"

"American High"

"I'm A Woman"

"Whatcha Do To My Body"