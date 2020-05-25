LEE VING Looking To Contact DAVE MUSTAINE To "Get Pressure Off The Matter" Of The Craving Re-Issue

In 1996, MD.45 released their one and only album, The Craving, via Slab Records. MD.45 was a side-project featuring Dave Mustaine of Megadeth on guitar, Lee Ving of legendary punk band Fear on vocals and harmonica, along with bassist Kelly LeMieux (Electric Love Hogs) and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso (Y&T, Suicidal Tendencies).

In 2004, The Craving was remastered and re-released by Capitol Records. During this process, Ving's vocals and harmonica were omitted, and replaced by Mustaine singing the lyrics while simulating the harmonica parts on guitar.

In Mustaine's 2011 autobiography, Mustaine: A Heavy Metal Memoir, he stated the change was "an effort to entice interest from Megadeth fans who might have overlooked the original."

Now in 2020, Lee Ving, appeared on The 80its podcast saying that the re-release of The Craving - minus his contributions - was done "without any notification or preparation, like notifying the guy who sang it first." When asked if Mustaine had made contact since, Ving replied that Mustaine had "not reached out in practically any way... In fact, if I knew how to call him, I would, just to get pressure off the matter. And we could be what friends we could be."

Check out the original (with Lee Ving) and remastered (without Lee Ving) versions of "The Creed" from The Craving:

