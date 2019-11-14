LEECHED Announce New Album For January 2020; Release "Earth And Ash" Music Video

Manchester's Leeched have announced details of their second full length release, To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse, alongside the first track to be taken from the album. A video for "Earth And Ash" is available below, and the song will hit digital streaming services as of tomorrow.

To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse will be released via Prosthetic Records on January 31, 2020. The band has also announced live shows around the album release with Tuskar and Geist - full dates are below.

Leeched comment: "This video was created to show what will one day become a reality. All the games we play will cease to matter. And all the money we own will cease to hold value. This world doesn't care about you or your benevolent good nature. It doesn't care about your past achievements. In the grim darkness of the future there is only despair and depravity."

On their sophomore album, Leeched prepare to broach uncomfortable topics in a way that is as unflinching as it is emotive. Since the release of You Took The Sun When You Left, Leeched have honed their craft and embraced a far denser production ethos. By pushing the boundaries of their own comfort zones during the writing and recording, they have created an album that fizzes with discordance and teeters precariously on the precipice of the abyss.

The industrial overtones - inspired in part by the bleakness of their hometown, Manchester - of their debut remain; cold, desolate, inhospitable. The trio have created a seemingly impenetrable exterior of expansive bleakness. Yet underneath the surface there is a white-hot mass of barely controlled aggression, writhing under the scrutiny of their collective creativity.

To Dull The Blades Of Your Abuse artwork and tracklisting:

"The Hound's Jaw"

"The Grey Tide"

"I, Flatline"

"Now It Ends"

"Earth And Ash"

"Famine At The Gates"

"Praise Your Blades"

"Burn With Me"

"Let Me Die"

Leeched will play the following shows:

January

29 - The Black Heart - London, UK

30 - Alberts - Nottingham, UK

31 - Crofter’s Rights - Bristol, UK

February

1 - Deaf Institute - Manchester, UK

2 - Bannermans - Edinburg, UK