LEECHED Release "By The Factories" Music Video

Manchester's Leeched have released a video for "By The Factories", a track from their upcoming album You Took The Sun When You Left, out on August 24th via Prosthetic Records. Pre-order here, and watch the video below.

Barely a year after they formed, and with an incessantly intense EP - Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground - already under their belts, Leeched are taking a fast-paced swipe at the world around them. Bands sharing a distaste for the status quo, or a dissatisfaction for the world around them may not be something new, but few bands are doing it with the vitriol and vehemence that is offered up on You Took The Sun When You Left.

Tracklisting:

"Cripple The Herd"

"Rope"

"The Stone And The Steel"

"By The Factories"

"Guilt"

"A Mouth Full Of Dirt"

"Born In Sand"

"Raised By Lead"

"Hollow-Point Weddings"

"Harrow The Pastures"

"You Took The Sun When You Left"

"By The Factories" video:

"The Stone and The Steel" video:

"Guilt":

Taking influence from every dark and dingy corner of extreme music, Leeched may be moving at break-neck speed, but they're a band who are quickly finding their feet - both in the studio and out on the road.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Asylum 2 - Birmingham, UK ^

21 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK ^

22 - Rough Trade - Bristol, UK ^

23 - The Underworld - London, UK ^

24 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, UK ^

25 - Break The Chains Festival - Leeds, UK

^ - With Full of Hell

Leeched is:

Laurie - Bass/Vocals

Judd - Guitar

Tom - Drums

(Photo - Polarise Photography)