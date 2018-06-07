LEECHED Reveal Debut Album Details; Official Visualizer For "Guilt" Streaming

Manchester's Leeched have announced details of their debut full length, You Took The Sun When You Left. The dark, bleak and brutal tracks are set atop of today’s despairing and desolate industrialized landscape. The album will be released on August 24th via Prosthetic Records. Pre-order here.

"Guilt", the first track to be taken from the album is available for streaming below, and will be available across all streaming and digital platforms from tomorrow. The band have also just confirmed a number of shows supporting Employed To Serve, to add to their ever-growing list of live dates.

Barely a year after they formed, and with an incessantly intense EP - Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground - already under their belts, Leeched are taking a fast-paced swipe at the world around them. Bands sharing a distaste for the status quo, or a dissatisfaction for the world around them may not be something new, but few bands are doing it with the vitriol and vehemence that is offered up on You Took The Sun When You Left.

Tracklisting:

"Cripple The Herd"

"Rope"

"The Stone And The Steel"

"By The Factories"

"Guilt"

"A Mouth Full Of Dirt"

"Born In Sand"

"Raised By Lead"

"Hollow-Point Weddings"

"Harrow The Pastures"

"You Took The Sun When You Left"

"Guilt":

Taking influence from every dark and dingy corner of extreme music, Leeched may be moving at break-neck speed, but they're a band who are quickly finding their feet - both in the studio and out on the road.

Currently finishing up a run of shows in mainland Europe, Leeched return to the UK to play The Black Heart in London this weekend, and will be kept busy up to and beyond the album release with further live appearances - including new dates with Employed To Serve.

Tour dates:

June

7 - Gerber - Weimar, Germany

8 - Jugendzentrum - Crailsheim, Germany

9 - Revelation Fest - Aarschot, Belgium

10 - The Black Heart - London, UK



July

6-8 - UK Tech Fest - Newark, UK

23 - Think Tank - Newcastle, UK *

24 - Slade Rooms - Wolverhampton, UK *

25 - Sticky Mike's - Brighton, UK *

26 - The Anvil - Bournemouth, UK *

27 - Borderline - London, UK *

August

20 - Asylum 2 - Birmingham, UK ^

21 - Trillians - Newcastle, UK ^

22 - Rough Trade - Bristol, UK ^

23 - The Underworld - London, UK ^

24 - The Green Door Store - Brighton, UK ^

25 - Break The Chains Festival - Leeds, UK

* - With Employed To Serve

^ - With Full of Hell

Leeched is:

Laurie - Bass/Vocals

Judd - Guitar

Tom - Drums

(Photo - Polarise Photography)