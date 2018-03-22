LEECHED Sign With Prosthetic Records

Prosthetic Records have announced the singing of Leeched, a three piece, dark, chaotic hardcore band who quickly burst upon the UK scene based on their debut EP.

The band comments on the signing, “We are stoked to be working with Prosthetic to help bring our music to a much wider audience. We are all fans of many artists on their current roster and alumni which makes it an even more exciting opportunity for us."

Hailing from Manchester, the band have topped the scene since forming in mid-2017. Dropping their debut EP, Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground, they showed an intense 9 minutes of pure hatred and ignorance while providing a sound not heard before.

Having already played on the same bill as Brutality Will Prevail, Venom Prison and more; Leeched are quickly finding their feet with a unique dark sound while combining influences from various forms of extreme music.

They recently released a video for "Boar", taken from Nothing Will Grow From The Rotten Ground, it can be viewed below.

The band is currently finishing up their debut full-length, to be released by Prosthetic Records at the end of the year. More details will be made available soon.

Leeched on tour:

March

30 - Manchester, UK - The Star and Garter

May

31 - Galeen, Netherlands - Café de Meister

June

1 - Querfurt, Germany - Return To Strength Festival

4 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Innocent

5 - Saarlouis, Germany - Utopia Hardcore Bash

9 - Aarschot, Belgium - Revelation Fest #2

July

5 - Newark, UK - Tech-Fest 2018

November

10 - Manchester, UK - Fall In The Brawl 3

Leeched is:

Laurie - Bass/Vocals

Judd - Guitar

Tom - Drums