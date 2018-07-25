LEFT BEHIND Signs With Pure Noise Records

Pasadena based record label Pure Noise Records has announced the signing of the breakout hardcore/metal band Left Behind. The band joins the ranks of the label which also includes acts like Knocked Loose, Sanction, Counterparts, Terror and other burgeoning bands in the scene.



“We’re all very proud to be signing to Pure Noise. We’ve been into the label and the bands on it for a long time so the choice feels right to us.” - Zach Hatfield



In conjunction with the signing announcement, Pure Noise Records has reissued Left Behind’s 2017 critical breakthrough record, Blessed By The Burn, available now on iTunes.

Hailing from Charleston, West Virginia, Left Behind has been whipping the pit with a new frenzy of commotion since their beginning half a decade ago. The band’s dark, brooding amalgam of hardcore and metal with sludgy breakdowns and blistering riffs calls to memory acts like Harms Way, Crowbar and Black Breath. In a few short years the band has amassed a dedicated following and underground buzz with their debut record Seeing Hell and subsequent 2017 follow-up Blessed By The Burn. Now backed by Pure Noise, the band will take their furious music to new brutal heights.