LEFT HAND PATH Release "Left Hand Path" Lyric Video

Cluj-Napoca, Romania-based progressive extreme metallers, Left Hand Path, have set June 17 as the release date for their self-titled debut EP, in collaboration with Loud Rage Music. A lyric video for the single, "Left Hand Path", can be found below.

Pre-order the EP in jewel-case CD, and digital editions.

The cover artwork was designed by Alexandru Das.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"The Hole In Man"

"Cognitive Ills"

"Egoschism"

"Left Hand Path"

"Greater Than Us"

"Egoschism" video:

Left Hand Path are:

Szenasi Attila (bass) - You've most likely heard him play with Negura Bunget, where he spent about a decade and with the brutal death metal band Malpraxis.

José Morales (drums) - Behind the drum set, straight from South America, Jose, who joined the band after playing in Marchosias and Dark Aevum.

Ádám András (guitars) - After a lot of gigging playing guitar with The Hourglass and Toy Machines, he is now ready to bring you our fresh flavor of modern metal.

Wagner Tamás (guitars) - Tamás played guitar for Malpraxis and bass for Spiritual Ravishment, and is a big fan of heavy rhythms and groovy riffs.

Cristian Aionese (vocals) - The former vocalist of Skullp and co-founder of Malpraxis, he is going to shout, scream, growl, and squeal everybody's face off! Beware of the butcher.

For further information, visit Left Hand Path on Facebook.