LEFT HAND PATH Release "Left Hand Path" Lyric Video
June 3, 2019, 3 hours ago
Cluj-Napoca, Romania-based progressive extreme metallers, Left Hand Path, have set June 17 as the release date for their self-titled debut EP, in collaboration with Loud Rage Music. A lyric video for the single, "Left Hand Path", can be found below.
Pre-order the EP in jewel-case CD, and digital editions.
The cover artwork was designed by Alexandru Das.
Tracklisting:
Intro
"The Hole In Man"
"Cognitive Ills"
"Egoschism"
"Left Hand Path"
"Greater Than Us"
"Egoschism" video:
Left Hand Path are:
Szenasi Attila (bass) - You've most likely heard him play with Negura Bunget, where he spent about a decade and with the brutal death metal band Malpraxis.
José Morales (drums) - Behind the drum set, straight from South America, Jose, who joined the band after playing in Marchosias and Dark Aevum.
Ádám András (guitars) - After a lot of gigging playing guitar with The Hourglass and Toy Machines, he is now ready to bring you our fresh flavor of modern metal.
Wagner Tamás (guitars) - Tamás played guitar for Malpraxis and bass for Spiritual Ravishment, and is a big fan of heavy rhythms and groovy riffs.
Cristian Aionese (vocals) - The former vocalist of Skullp and co-founder of Malpraxis, he is going to shout, scream, growl, and squeal everybody's face off! Beware of the butcher.
For further information, visit Left Hand Path on Facebook.