LEFT TO THE WOLVES Signs Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Extreme Management Group (EMG), home to bands like Suffocation, Cattle Decapitation, Rings of Saturn, and more, is proud to announce the partnership with extreme metalers Left To The Wolves. Left To The Wolves, birthed in 2010, is a violent reaction to how collusive and imperiling abandonment play out in our global and local social spheres. Combining the atmosphere of black metal, the emotional intensity of metalcore, and the plummeting brutality and speed of both Swedish and slamming death metal, Left To The Wolves is determined to push the boundaries of extreme music and blur the lines between metal subgenres even further.

Gaining extremely positive reviews, the band’s first full length, In The Absence of Humanity, solidified their position as one of the leaders in the Kentucky metal scene.

While recording with the mastermind behind Whitechapel’s debut album, Miah Lajeunesse at The Sound Lair, Left To The Wolves crafted something unique with In The Absence of Humanity. Drawing from the bowls of Behemoth’s signature blackened death assault, Dying Fetus’s mauling slams, The Black Dahlia Murder’s whipping speed, and The Acacia Strain’s flattening breakdowns, Left To The Wolves continued a long tradition of the artistic sonic expression of bleakness, hatred, and the hollowness of failure.

The band had the following to say about partnering with Extreme Management Group, “We are excited to now be part of the Extreme Management Group family. To share a management home with so many bands that have influenced us over the years is an honor. We look forward to the future, and what EMG and LTTW can accomplish together.”

Melding death metal, black metal, and the soul of early metalcore, Left To The Wolves will continue to create its own ferocious artistic identity.