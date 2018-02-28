LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN Featuring Members Of TOOL, MASTODON Announce Vinyl Listening Parties

Legend Of The Seagullmen's anticipated self-titled debut was released February 9th via Dine Alone Records. Following a brief delay, the album is now available on vinyl. In celebration of the vinyl releases, Legend Of The Seagullmen have announced special vinyl listening parties in the U.S.

The first three parties are scheduled for this Friday, March 2nd. The parties are located at Criminal Records in Atlanta, Grimey’s in Nashville, and Shuga Records in Chicago.

As an added surprise both Brent Hinds and Doctor Dreyer will be in attendance at the Atlanta event at Criminal Records. Both of them will be there to sign records and hang.

Listen to the whole album below:

Of the album, the band has this to say, "The lore is real...This is the self-titled debut from Legend of The Seagullmen! We are the very men who have been anointed by the Seagullgod King to deliver you pure rock fury and save you from the deep dark depths. Fifty-foot mutant deep sea divers, enraged giant squid and bloodthirsty killer Orcas are on their way and nothing stands between you and a certain briny death but the Seagullmen! BOW DOWN AND FOREVER BASK IN THE GLOR OF THE SEAGULLGOD KING!"

Legend Of The Seagullmen is comprised of Tool's Danny Carey on drums, Mastodon's Brent Hinds on guitar, director Jimmy Hayward (Jonah Hex) on guitar, David 'The Doctor' Dreyer on vocals, Zappa Meets Zappa's Peter Griffin on bass, and Chris DiGiovanni on synth, alongside the help of a few more rippers.

Joining forces to make cinematic psychedelic rock, the Seagullmen sing of ship wrecks and giant mutant squid, crafting conceptual rock 'n' roll hymns of epic proportions on their debut full-length. Pre-order the album here.

Legend Of The Seagullmen tracklisting:

"We Are The Seagullmen"

"The Fogger"

"Shipswreck"

"Curse Of The Red Tide"

"Legend Of The Seagullmen"

"The Orca"

"Rise Of The Giant"

"Ballad Of The Deep Sea Diver"

